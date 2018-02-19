

Funeral arrangements for 16-year-old Chance Gauthier have been made.

Gauthier's body was found with a gunshot wound on February 14 in an alley near the 900 block of Church Street.

According to his obituary, a memorial visitation will take place on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. and again from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Families First Funeral Home on Lauzon Road.

Gauthier leaves behind his parents Scott and Kimberley and two brothers.

Windsor police are investigating the matter as a homicide after initially calling his death suspicious.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.