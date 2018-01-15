Windsor man charged after stabbing at Ouellette business
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, January 15, 2018 11:04AM EST
A 22-year-old Windsor man is facing assault charges after a stabbing on Ouellette Avenue.
Patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue for a reported stabbing on Sunday at about 1:30 a.m.
Officers arrived and found a 19-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers contained the area and launched an investigation.
The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.
There were no other injuries reported.
Investigators identified a suspect in relation to the incident.
At about 3 a.m., officers attended a residence located in the 1200 block of Drouillard Road and arrested the suspect without incident.
Tori Tremblay, 22, from Windsor, is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
Detectives with our Major Crimes Branch continue to investigate the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4860, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.