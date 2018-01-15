

CTV Windsor





A 22-year-old Windsor man is facing assault charges after a stabbing on Ouellette Avenue.

Patrol officers were dispatched to a business in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue for a reported stabbing on Sunday at about 1:30 a.m.

Officers arrived and found a 19-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers contained the area and launched an investigation.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

There were no other injuries reported.

Investigators identified a suspect in relation to the incident.

At about 3 a.m., officers attended a residence located in the 1200 block of Drouillard Road and arrested the suspect without incident.

Tori Tremblay, 22, from Windsor, is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Detectives with our Major Crimes Branch continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4860, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS), or online at www.catchcrooks.com.