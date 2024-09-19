My Potassium Iodide pills are expiring, what do I do: LaSalle

LaSalle residents are reminded that Potassium Iodide (KI) pills previously handed out are close to expiration.

New packages can be picked up from the LaSalle Civic Centre at 5950 Malden Road on Oct. 2 between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) said the town is in the secondary zone, 80 kilometres away from Enrico Fermi 2 Nuclear Generating Station.

The pills are handed out to prepare for an unlikely nuclear emergency.

After you get your new package of pills, you can throw out the expired KI pills or take them to the nearest pharmacy for disposal.

“KI pills block the thyroid from absorbing radioactive iodine, which may be released during a nuclear incident,” said WECHU. “KI pills would help prevent the development of thyroid cancer in such instances.”

The pills are only to be taken when told by WECHU’s Medical Officer of Health.

The risk level has not changed at Fermi 2. More information on how you can get your KI pills can be found here.