'My first big win feels euphoric': Amherstburg, Ont. retiree celebrates nearly $78K lotto win

A man from Amherstburg has big plans for his retirement after winning nearly $78,000 during a January 2024 Lotto Max draw.

According to a news release from OLG, James Pearson of Amherstburg won a Lotto Max prize of $77,831.40 during the Jan. 30, 2024 draw.

The retiree said he plays the lottery once a week.

He explained that he normally checks his Lotto Max tickets the morning after each draw, and when he checked his first few tickets and won nothing, he checked his next ticket and couldn’t believe what he was looking at.

"My first big win feels euphoric," said James. "I turned to my wife and said, 'Honey, we won the lottery!' She couldn't believe it!"

James said he plans to put his newfound winnings toward his retirement.

The winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Sandwich Street in Amherstburg.