'My first big win feels euphoric': Amherstburg, Ont. retiree celebrates nearly $78K lotto win
A man from Amherstburg has big plans for his retirement after winning nearly $78,000 during a January 2024 Lotto Max draw.
According to a news release from OLG, James Pearson of Amherstburg won a Lotto Max prize of $77,831.40 during the Jan. 30, 2024 draw.
The retiree said he plays the lottery once a week.
He explained that he normally checks his Lotto Max tickets the morning after each draw, and when he checked his first few tickets and won nothing, he checked his next ticket and couldn’t believe what he was looking at.
"My first big win feels euphoric," said James. "I turned to my wife and said, 'Honey, we won the lottery!' She couldn't believe it!"
James said he plans to put his newfound winnings toward his retirement.
The winning ticket was purchased at Sobeys on Sandwich Street in Amherstburg.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 In search for freedom, Chinese migrants increasingly risk it all by braving the Darien Gap
A W5 crew crosses the Darien Gap -- known as planet's most dangerous 100 kilometre stretch -- along with thousands of migrants destined for the United States and Canada.
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
1 dead as Calgary standoff comes to an end after nearly 30 hour standoff
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours ended Friday when police killed a man who refused to allow them to execute a search warrant.
W5 'Narco Jungle': My trek across the dangerous Darien Gap
W5 managing editor and host Avery Haines chronicles her perilous trek across the Darien Gap, which hundreds of thousands of migrants risk their lives crossing every year.
Authorities order residents to shelter in place after shootings in suburban Philadelphia township
Several people were shot after gunfire erupted early Saturday in a suburban Philadelphia township, forcing cancellation of a St. Patrick's Day parade and shutting down a children's theme park, authorities said.
Toronto police make arrest as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Trudeau event
At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Law enforcement should have seized man's guns weeks before he killed 18 in Maine, report finds
Law enforcement should have seized a man's guns and put him in protective custody weeks before he committed Maine's deadliest mass shooting, a report found Friday.
A warming island's mice are breeding out of control and eating seabirds. An extermination is planned
Mice accidentally introduced to a remote island near Antarctica 200 years ago are breeding out of control because of climate change, and they are eating seabirds and causing major harm in a special nature reserve with "unique biodiversity."
Ceasefire talks with Israel and Hamas are expected to resume Sunday in Qatar
Stalled talks aimed at securing a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas are expected to restart in earnest in Qatar as soon as Sunday, according to Egyptian officials.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Charges laid after driver hits Ayr home
A Brant County man was arrested Friday after the car he was driving struck a home in Ayr.
-
New allegations of unpaid work at Kitchener, Ont. grocer
New allegations have been made about a Kitchener, Ont. grocer. Businesses, vendors and former workers claim they're still waiting to be paid.
-
50 years later: Lambton County OPP renew appeal for information on anniversary of Sarnia, Ont. teen’s death
50 years after Sarnia teenager Karen Caughlin was struck by a vehicle and killed, OPP are renewing their appeal to the public in the hopes of finding her killer.
London
-
50 years later: Lambton County OPP renew appeal for information on anniversary of Sarnia, Ont. teen’s death
50 years after Sarnia teenager Karen Caughlin was struck by a vehicle and killed, OPP are renewing their appeal to the public in the hopes of finding her killer.
-
Neighbours worry long-time eyesore in south London, Ont. becoming magnet for crime
You can’t miss the mess on Exeter Road. Recently a chorus of complaints has grown louder about the state of the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre at 595 Exeter Rd. in London.
-
Wortley Village residents spreading messages of love for LGBTQ2S+ community
Wortley Village residents are sharing a message of positivity this weekend in response to recent hateful graffiti appearing around the city.
Barrie
-
Here are the locations the health unit says you may have been exposed to the measles virus
Several new potential measles exposure sites have been identified after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed the region's first case of the virus this week.
-
Man accused of violently assaulting senior at trailer park maintains his innocence
Gary Costa is accused of beating a neighbour at the trailer park in July 2022 when police say he became so enraged he sent a senior to the hospital with critical injuries.
-
10 distracted drivers nabbed in 3 hours in Elmvale
Provincial police, on the lookout for distracted drivers, caught 10 motorists in three hours in Simcoe County on Thursday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Program helping northern Ontario ERs stay open set to expire
A program that helps rural and northern Ontario hospitals avoid temporary ER closures is set to expire at the end of the month, after a series of last-minute renewals, and hospitals are anxiously awaiting word from the government on what happens next.
-
Hwy. 17 reopens after being closed due to bad weather
Highway 17 has reopened after poor weather conditions closed part of the road way Saturday morning for almost two hours.
-
W5
W5 'Narco Jungle': A cameraman's perspective filming in the Darien Gap
W5 Director of Photography Jerry Vienneau shares what it was like filming in the Darien Gap at the Colombia-Panama border -- a treacherous journey that hundreds of thousands of migrants attempt every year.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Hwy. 17 reopens after being closed due to bad weather
Highway 17 has reopened after poor weather conditions closed part of the road way Saturday morning for almost two hours.
-
Sault police hope new video attracts new recruits
The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is ramping up its recruitment efforts through the release of a new video.
-
Manitoulin Health Centre affected by phone, Internet outage
The Mindemoya Site of Manitoulin Health Centre has been hit by the landline telephone and Internet outage affecting the Island.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral service for Ottawa's mass killing victims to take place Sunday
A multi-faith funeral service for the victims of Ottawa’s mass killing is set to take place Sunday at 1 p.m.
-
Former Ottawa councillor Catherine McKenney considers running for NDP federal seat
Former Ottawa councillor Catherine McKenney says they’re considering running for the nomination for the NDP federal seat in the Ottawa-Centre riding.
-
Truck stolen from Kanata North driveway stopped by Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service says a 34-year-old man from St-Catherine, Que. is in custody after trying to steal a truck from a driveway in Kanata North.
Toronto
-
Here’s what Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants from Justin Trudeau’s government ahead of budgets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week asking for billions of dollars worth of investments as both governments work towards their 2024 budgets.
-
Do you have a video doorbell? Some models can be hacked
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
-
2 arrests made following demonstration outside liberal party fundraising event in Toronto: police
Toronto police made two arrests on Friday following a demonstration outside of a downtown Toronto hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was appearing at a liberal party fundraiser.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
-
At almost 200 years old, Montreal's St. Patrick's Parade is ready to roll
Sunday marks almost 200 years since the beginning of the Montreal St-Patrick's Parade. It's evolved over the decades, yet one thing is unchanged – everyone's invited.
-
'Plan in advance': Eclipse glasses are hot sellers ahead of rare celestial event
These days, Mylene Gamache-Tremblay spends her evenings and weekends taking orders for solar eclipse glasses, and packing and shipping them around the eastern part of the country. The Montreal-area online toy retailer says fulfilling orders is taking up every waking moment.
Winnipeg
-
'Larger systemic failure': Advocates call for change to the child welfare system following comments from police chief
Experts and advocates are calling for change, following stark comments from Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth about a spike in violent crimes committed by youths.
-
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
-
Rally marks International Day Against Police Brutality in Winnipeg
A rally took over the steps of Winnipeg city hall to mark the International Day Against Police Brutality.
Calgary
-
1 dead as Calgary standoff comes to an end after nearly 30 hour standoff
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours ended Friday when police killed a man who refused to allow them to execute a search warrant.
-
Lethbridge man, 20, faces multiple charges after videotaping himself shooting out of moving vehicles
A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to a complaint about firearms offences that took place in late February.
-
Rezoning for Housing community walking tour of Capitol Hill cancelled after organizers receive threats
A walking tour of Capitol Hill scheduled for Saturday afternoon was cancelled Friday after organizers say they received threats.
Edmonton
-
Noah Madrano case: Deadline for plea deal or trial set for Friday, source says
Noah Madrano had to decide whether he wanted to take a plea deal or go to trial this summer on Friday, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told CTV News Edmonton.
-
CSU 52, library workers to receive 6.25% increase, $1k lump sum under tentative agreement with city
The union representing city and library workers has shared more information on a tentative deal reached to avoid a strike.
-
1 dead as Calgary standoff comes to an end after nearly 30 hour standoff
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours ended Friday when police killed a man who refused to allow them to execute a search warrant.
Regina
-
Dancers honour Ukrainian heritage at annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival in Regina
The annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival kicked off this week in Regina.
-
Suspicious package call in south Regina determined to be hoax: police
An investigation is underway following a suspicious package call at a business in Regina’s south end on Friday morning.
-
Riders sign Fiesta Bowl record-holding QB Jack Coan
The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced the signing of Fiesta Bowl record-holding quarterback Jack Coan on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Surrey RCMP appeal for help finding assault suspect who missed court date
Surrey Mounties are asking the public for help finding a man wanted on a variety of charges, including assault and unlawful confinement.
-
Giving up on B.C. health care: Why a Port Alberni man went to Mexico for surgery
Bruce Gordon got tired of waiting years for knee replacement surgery in B.C. – so he went to Puerto Vallarta and paid for the procedure himself.
-
Rally held for construction worker killed in Vancouver crane incident
It was a tragedy that left a family devastated – a mother of two from Mexico killed at a Vancouver construction site in a crane-related incident last month.
Vancouver Island
-
Giving up on B.C. health care: Why a Port Alberni man went to Mexico for surgery
Bruce Gordon got tired of waiting years for knee replacement surgery in B.C. – so he went to Puerto Vallarta and paid for the procedure himself.
-
Mounties arrest suspect after alleged sexual assault, indecent exposure in Langford, B.C.
A 27-year-old man is facing possible charges of sexual assault, indecent exposure and obstructing a police officer after allegedly exposing himself to residents and assaulting a woman on Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria council approves 25 per cent pay hike. Here's how much councillors will make
City councillors in Victoria have voted themselves a 25 per cent pay hike, adding just over $13,000 to each councillor's annual remuneration.
Atlantic
-
52-year-old man arrested following alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S.
A 52-year-old man is in custody after an alleged stabbing in Montague Gold Mines, N.S., Saturday morning.
-
Halifax healthcare facility relocates some patients after flooding
Several patients of Halifax mental health and addictions services centre are being transferred to other facilities following a flood on Friday afternoon.
-
Conservative leader Poilievre makes campaign style stops in the Maritimes
If you are in the Maritimes, you may have seen some new advertisements from the Conservative Party of Canada aimed at the Justin Trudeau Liberal government and its carbon pricing policy.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.