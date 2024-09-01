Must watch: 55-yard field goal as time expires gives Lancers win in Ottawa

A walk-off 55-yard field goal by Windsor Lancers kicker Brady Lidster stunned the Carleton Ravens Saturday afternoon in Ottawa.

Trailing 15-0, Windsor came back to tie the game in the second half on touchdown runs by Corson Roy (1 yard) and Christopher John (2 yards), along with Roy’s 2-point conversion, which set up Lidster’s heroics.

After the Lancers defence turned over the Ravens, John scampered 22 yards to the 48-yard line.

A perfect snap and hold and Lidster, the St. Thomas, Ont. native, hit a bomb off his foot through the uprights to give the Lancers their second straight win to start the season.

His 55-yard field goal tied the record for the longest OUA field goal with Campbell Fair (2022), Adam Dixon (1994) and Kevin Rydeard (1982).