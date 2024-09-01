Must watch: 55-yard field goal as time expires gives Lancers win in Ottawa
A walk-off 55-yard field goal by Windsor Lancers kicker Brady Lidster stunned the Carleton Ravens Saturday afternoon in Ottawa.
Trailing 15-0, Windsor came back to tie the game in the second half on touchdown runs by Corson Roy (1 yard) and Christopher John (2 yards), along with Roy’s 2-point conversion, which set up Lidster’s heroics.
After the Lancers defence turned over the Ravens, John scampered 22 yards to the 48-yard line.
A perfect snap and hold and Lidster, the St. Thomas, Ont. native, hit a bomb off his foot through the uprights to give the Lancers their second straight win to start the season.
His 55-yard field goal tied the record for the longest OUA field goal with Campbell Fair (2022), Adam Dixon (1994) and Kevin Rydeard (1982).
WATCH Trudeau, steel plant worker have tense exchange during Sault Ste. Marie visit
After meeting with transit workers and the local mayor on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continued his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., where he canoed down St. Marys River and hosted a meet and greet at a local steel plant.
BREAKING 2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
Trump issues statement from Gold Star families defending Arlington Cemetery visit and ripping Harris
Donald Trump's campaign issued a statement Sunday from the Gold Star military families who invited him to Arlington National Cemetery as they defended the Republican presidential nominee and insisted that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate politicizing fallen U.S. service members.
Man arrested in Poland on suspicion of holding a woman captive and abusing her for over 5 years
Prosecutors in southwest Poland say a man has been arrested on allegations of imprisoning and physically and mentally abusing a woman for more than five years with 'special cruelty.'
Winnipeg driver charged after pointing pistol at another vehicle
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at another vehicle while driving on Kenaston Boulevard Saturday night.
Man charged after alleged 'indecent act' in family shower area at Toronto pool
A 35-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after allegedly 'committing an indecent act' in the family shower area of a public pool.
10 killed and 30 injured after a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic
At least 10 people were killed and a further 17 injured when a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic, authorities said.
Man charged with harassment after allegedly making sexual gestures, following teens in Toronto
Police have arrested a man they allege made sexual gestures towards females and followed teenage girls in Toronto’s Annex neighbourhood.
Three blood biomarkers may give women a picture of their heart disease risk decades in advance, study shows
Measuring the levels of three biomarkers in blood in midlife may give women a clearer picture of their risk of major cardiovascular events like heart attacks and strokes decades earlier than current risk calculators do, a new study suggests.
-
Ontario mother still paying rent, despite not being able to live in mouldy home
A Cambridge, Ont. woman hasn't been able to live in her rental home for six months because of mould and she's upset her landlord isn't doing anything about it.
Why a Cambridge, Ont. minor hockey team is joining an independent league
A new minor hockey team in Cambridge, Ont. is breaking away from tradition by not joining one of the sport’s most recognizable governing bodies.
Conestoga College extends President John Tibbits’ contract
Conestoga College’s Board of Governors has decided to extend President John Tibbits’ contract for another year.
Joe DiMaggio and Mickey Mantle jersey part of estate auction of autographed sports jerseys up for bid in London
Mickey Mantle and Joe DiMaggio were never friends. However, they did sign a baseball jersey together, and now it’s up for sale in London.
ReForest London program to end after fall 2024 season
ReForest London has announced the Neighbourhood Tree Depot program will be concluding after the Fall 2024 season, but a new program is in development.
'Latest technology': New video board ready for Mustangs home opener at Alumni Field
When students and fans pour into Alumni Stadium at Western University Sunday night for the Mustangs’ home opening football game against Waterloo, they’ll be wowed.
Early morning fire under investigation
Crews from the Midland Fire Department are investigating an early morning fire at a residence on Barnett Avenue.
Pedestrian seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run
A man was seriously injured in Wasaga Beach early Sunday morning after reportedly being hit by a driver who fled the scene.
Carnival Barrie celebrates growth in second year
Thousands are gathering along Barrie's waterfront this weekend for the second annual edition of Carnival Barrie, a festival showcasing Latin American art, culture and tradition.
Booze is coming to Ontario corner stores next week. Here's what you need to know
Ontario residents will soon be able to pop into their local corner store to grab beer, wine, and ready-to-drink cocktails as the province proceeds with a plan to expand the alcohol retail marketplace.
Strikes start at top hotel chains as housekeepers seek higher wages and daily room cleaning work
The dispute has become emblematic of the frustration over working conditions among hotel workers, who were put out of their jobs for months during pandemic shutdowns and returned to an industry grappling with chronic staffing shortages and evolving travel trends.
As ‘photo-ops’ become the norm for the Liberals, expect more northern Ont. visits from high-profile federal politicians
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up his visit to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., on Friday, without any official announcements being made. One political expert believes these types of ‘photo-op only’ visits will become the norm across northern Ontario for federal politicians.
OPP call for responsibility on roads, trails, lakes this long weekend
As we head into the Labour Day long weekend, Ontario Provincial Police are stressing that drivers follow all of the rules of the road.
Ottawa firefighters rescue person stuck on a cliff near Alexandra Bridge
The Ottawa Fire Services says a resident has been brought to safety after being stuck on a cliff near the Alexandra Bridge Saturday afternoon.
Ottawa driver caught taking video of crash scene on Highway 417 facing fine, charge
An Ottawa driver has been charged with distracted driving after being caught taking a video of a crash scene on Highway 417 earlier Saturday evening, said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Driver killed in single-vehicle crash on Country Road 8 in eastern Ontario
Police are investigating after a single-vehicle collision left the driver dead and injured the passenger in the early hours of Sunday morning in eastern Ontario.
Male victim dies after shooting in Toronto's Belgravia area
A man in his 30s has been pronounced dead following an early-morning shooting near an after-hours club in the Belgravia area.
Driver sent to hospital after truck crashes into home in Scarborough
A driver was injured after their pickup truck went into the garage of a home in Scarborough late Saturday night.
What's open and closed this Labour Day weekend in Toronto?
The end of summer is upon us, and with it, Labour Day weekend. Here's what will be open and closed.
Montreal student heading to SpaceX
A Concordia mechancial engineering student has booked his ticket to one of the most coveted space programs. This fall, he'll be interning for the SpaceX Starship.
Mild earthquake rattles three Quebec cities, no damage reported
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake rumbled through parts of Quebec early Sunday morning.
Asbestos found at Laval high school, extending closure for decontamination
Air quality tests at Horizon Jeunesse high school in Laval confirmed the presence of asbestos, prompting school officials to extend its closure for decontamination.
Downtown stabbings send 2 to hospital: WPS
A 38-year-old Winnipeg man is facing charges after two back-to-back stabbings in the city’s downtown area Friday night.
Where to road trip around Manitoba to enjoy the fall
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to Travel Manitoba to discuss some of the best fall road trip destinations in the province.
Winnipeg driver charged after pointing pistol at another vehicle
A 32-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a handgun at another vehicle while driving on Kenaston Boulevard Saturday night.
BREAKING 2 dead, 6 hospitalized after semi hits motorcyclists on Highway 2
Two people are dead, and six more and injured, following a crash involving several motorcycles and a semi that took place Saturday morning on Highway 2.
1 dead in plane crash near Fort Vermillion
An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in a field near Township Road 1090 and Range Road 152 that took place at 8 p.m. Saturday night.
'All of our history will be in a landfill,' say advocates of saving old RAM building
Despite the former Royal Alberta Museum building's demolition sentence, Edmontonians who want to see the building saved haven't given up.
Calgary Pride Parade gets underway Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
The Calgary Pride gets underway at 11 a.m. on Sunday. in downtown Calgary.
Alberta Day celebrations get underway Sunday at Heritage Park
If you were hoping to spend part of Alberta Day at Heritage Park- you won’t be able to get in unless you have reserved a ticket.
'I just called him Daddy': Family of Calgary's Buck Shot share favourite memories
"People think when your dad's on TV, you're rich and you're famous and have all these things. The reality was I went to the same school and I grew up in the same neighbourhood as they did."
Riders' head coach Corey Mace remembers Johnny Gaudreau as 'always smiling'
Following the death of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau on Thursday, messages of condolences flew in from fans across the globe. Those in the sports world who knew him were also devastated by the loss.
'It takes sportsmanship and some discipline': Prairie boxers compete in amateur boxing exhibition
Amateur boxers from Saskatchewan and Manitoba had their gloves up Saturday for the annual New Line Boxing Academy’s ‘Back Alley Boxing Exhibition.’
'Important for us to share our people': Taste of Philippines returns to Regina
Thousands packed the Victora Square Mall grounds Saturday for the fifth annual Taste of Philippines festival.
B.C. cold case: Police appeal for information in 2021 killing of Jeremy Gordaneer
Police in Victoria are appealing for information in an unsolved homicide, providing an updated timeline of the victim’s final hours.
NDP MLA Mitzi Dean withdraws from B.C. election, citing 'personal challenges'
New Democrat MLA for Esquimalt-Colwood Mitzi Dean is taking her name off the ballot in the upcoming provincial election in October.
BC Lions blitz Ottawa Redblacks 38-12, snap five-game skid
With the spotlight of a marquee CFL event shining bright, the BC Lions snapped their five-game losing skid in an impressive fashion Saturday night, blitzing the Ottawa Redblacks 38-12 at the CFL's first-ever game in Victoria, B.C.
B.C. cold case: Police appeal for information in 2021 killing of Jeremy Gordaneer
Police in Victoria are appealing for information in an unsolved homicide, providing an updated timeline of the victim’s final hours.
NDP MLA Mitzi Dean withdraws from B.C. election, citing 'personal challenges'
New Democrat MLA for Esquimalt-Colwood Mitzi Dean is taking her name off the ballot in the upcoming provincial election in October.
Missing Port Alberni man fell to his death down embankment: RCMP
A man who was reported missing in Port Alberni was tragically found dead, having fallen 50 feet down a steep embankment, according to local Mounties.
Pat Stay’s fiancé opens N.S. business with community support
The fiancé of late Nova Scotia battle rapper Pat Stay says ongoing community support has allowed her to open a business in Dartmouth.
Buried beneath: Historic wooden sailboat re-emerges in N.S. as sand washes away
On the shores of the Avon River, 80 kilometres northwest of Halifax, Mother Nature has uncovered rich layers of 19th century maritime history.
N.B. nursing home waitlist continues to grow, with more seniors waiting in hospital
The waitlist of New Brunswickers looking for a nursing home bed has grown by over 200 people since January according to numbers provided by the Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights.
Dispute over unrecognized Inuit group halts major conference for Canadian North
A 16-year-old biennial event aimed at fostering business in the country's eastern Arctic and northern regions has been cancelled indefinitely as a dispute unfolds between Inuit in Canada and a Labrador group claiming to share their heritage.
Newly reinstated Newfoundland cod fishery temporarily paused as landings hit limit
The federal government has temporarily paused parts of the newly reinstated commercial northern cod fishery off the east coast of Newfoundland as landings approach the seasonal limit.
As Newfoundlanders say goodbye to a daily print paper, some worry culture will suffer
The final edition of The Telegram newspaper’s daily print hit the stands in St. John's, N.L., on Saturday, marking the end of a 145-year run and a move to weekly print version with daily stories online.