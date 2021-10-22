Museum Windsor plans walk through history tours

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor-Essex residents and tourists have a chance to get to know more about Riverside’s rich history and the city’s veteran monuments with two separate tours.

Museum Windsor will be leading a walking tour of the Riverside area, exploring its architecture, relationship with the Detroit River and stories behind street names.

Museum staff are also giving a tour of Dieppe Gardens and its war/veteran monuments. Participants can learn about Windsor’s military contributions for multiple wars and the stories behind the monuments and remember those who served.

COVID-19 safety measures such as social distancing and masks apply.

Organizers say space is limited, and advance ticket purchase is required. To purchase tickets, call Museum Windsor at 519-253-1812.

Riverside History Walking Tour

Location: Riverside (meeting point will be relayed at time of purchase)

Date: October 30, 2021 (rain date Saturday, November 6, 2021)

Time: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $5.50 per person, advance registration required

Dieppe Gardens War/Veterans Monument Walking Tour