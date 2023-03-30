Museum Windsor plans new exhibitions and Easter activities

Museum Windsor will be hopping in April.

The museum has released an event schedule for the month, including new exhibitions, guest speakers, Easter activities, and a late night event in conjunction with Art Windsor Essex.

Easter activity: Code Crackers at the Chimczuk Museum – search though the museum exhibits to find and decode a secret word. There will also be self-guided Easter themed crafts in our Children’s Gallery. Regular admission rates apply.

April 1 to 9, 2023, during regular museum hours: Tuesday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays. Closed Good Friday, April 7.

New temporary exhibition: Windsor: Cycling City by Guest Curator Dr. Christopher Waters.

This new exhibition explores the rich history of cycling in Windsor and features vintage bicycles and related material. Regular admission rates apply.

Museum Volunteer Group Speaker Series: Tour of the new temporary exhibition Windsor: Cycling City

Thursday, April 6, 2023, 7 p.m. start (doors open at 6:30 p.m.), Chimczuk Museum (401 Riverside Drive West). Regular admission rates apply.

New travelling exhibition: Teiakwanahstahsontéhrha’ We Extend the Rafters. Children’s exhibition by Skawennati.

Travelling from VOX, centre de l’image contemporaine, this exhibition is centered around a sci-fi retelling of the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) confederation story. Regular admission rates apply.

Tours of the historic Duff-Baby House – 221 Mill Street.

Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 12 to 4 p.m. Free event, open to the public.

Museum Windsor joins Art Windsor Essex (AWE) at Night! Museum Windsor is staying open late to participate in the popular AWE at Night. Guided tours, music, and fun.

Thursday, April 20, 2023, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Museum Windsor/AWE joint admission rates apply.