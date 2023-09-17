Murder trials at the Windsor courthouse, a local man’s ongoing job search, and a Buddhist temple break-in: Top Windsor stories this past week
Warning: Graphic content
The trials for Nathaniel Veltman, the accused in the murder trial of a London, Ont. Muslim family, as well as Kahli Johnson-Phillips, the accused in a Windsor man’s murder, are ongoing at the Windsor courthouse, and a break-in at a place of worship.
Here’s a look at the top five stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week:
'I admit that it was terrorism': Crown lays out case against man accused in London vehicle attack
Nathaniel Veltman is escorted leaving trial outside Ontario Superior Court in Windsor, Ont., Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. The trial of a man facing terror-related murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family in London, Ont., in 2021 has started in Windsor. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dax Melmer
Opening statements were read in the trial of 22-year-old Nathaniel Veltman, who has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder after a London, Ont. Muslim family was struck by a pick-up truck in June 2021.
In her statement Monday, federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh presented the jury with the evidence they intend to call.
“[Veltman] drove his truck directly at [the Afzaal family],” Shaikh told the jury.
According to Shaikh, Veltman drove his truck “pedal to the metal” that day, saw the family, made a U-turn on Hyde Park Road, accelerated towards them and drove his truck up onto the curb.
Windsor man says efforts to find a job have gone unsuccessful for four years
Nipun Puthenkandathi, seen on Sept. 12, 2023, says he has spent the last four years submitting resumés to more than 50 companies in Windsor, to no avail. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)
Nipun Puthenkandathil has spent the last four years applying for jobs across various sectors, tailoring his resumé to match each specific job application.
He has no shortage of work experience. In fact, prior to moving to Canada in 2019, he acquired 15 years of work experience in the fashion and retail sectors overseas.
Still, the 42-year-old said that not a single employer in Windsor has responded to his resumés with an interview or job offer.
"Every single time, you get a staple email saying, 'We've moved forward but we'll keep your [cover letter].' But you never ever get a call back. It's very frustrating," said Puthenkandathil.
'Large quantity of cash' stolen from Vietnamese Buddhist temple: Windsor police
Vietnamese Buddhist temple in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Travis Fortnum/CTV News Windsor)
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in a break-and-enter at a downtown place of worship.
Members of the Target Base Unit launched an investigation following a break-and-enter at a Vietnamese Buddhist temple in the 700 block of Goyeau Street on Sept. 10.
During ceremony hours, police say three males broke into the temple’s residential apartment and removed a safe containing a “large quantity of cash.”
Officers say they left the scene in a vehicle driven by another male.
'We're in the queue': Windsor waiting for its own HAF announcement
Mayor Drew Dilkens is seen in a city hall board room in Windsor, Ont. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. (Ricardo Veneza/CTV News Windsor)
The City of Windsor expects a response to its $40 million application to Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) to come in the fall.
On Wednesday, the federal government officially announced its first recipient of HAF funding was the City of London, awarding $74 million meant to help build 2,000 new homes over the next three years.
“We’re in the queue and looking at what London got, we’re hoping to be successful as well,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.
City council approved a proposal to apply to the program on July 10. The formal application was submitted to Ottawa on Aug. 18. Dilkens expects a decision in October or November.
'I couldn’t keep track of how many rounds I heard': Windsor police officers testify in murder trial
Jason Solomon appeared in a student feature in the University of Windsor publication The Lance in 2017.(Courtesy Selina McCallum for The Lance)
A Windsor murder trial dating back to a shooting five years ago resumed in Superior Court Friday, with two Windsor police officers taking the stand.
Jason Pantlitz-Solomon was shot multiple times at the corner of Ouellette and University Avenues in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2018.
Kahli Johnson-Phillips is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Const. Andrew Crossette was first on the stand, testifying that he — along with Windsor Police Const. Drew Palmer — were in a police cruiser, parked just around the corner at the intersection of Pitt and Goyeau Streets when they heard gun shots around 2:40 a.m.
