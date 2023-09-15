'I couldn’t keep track of how many rounds I heard: Windsor police officers testify in murder trial
A Windsor murder trial dating back to a shooting five years ago resumed in Superior Court Friday, with two Windsor police officers taking the stand.
Jason Pantlitz-Solomon was shot multiple times at the corner of Ouellette and University Avenues in the early morning hours of Aug. 27, 2018.
Kahli Johnson-Phillips is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.
Const. Andrew Crossette was first on the stand, testifying that he — along with Windsor Police Const. Drew Palmer — were in a police cruiser, parked just around the corner at the intersection of Pitt and Goyeau Streets when they heard gun shots around 2:40 a.m.
“They were in rapid succession, I couldn’t keep track of how many rounds I heard,” he told the jury, suggesting there may have been about 10 shots fired.
Seconds later, he recalls police dispatch radioing out the location of the shooting and Crossette testified he very quickly drove two blocks to the scene, which took 20-30 seconds.
When they turned the corner, he told the jury there was a lot of activity on University Avenue for a Monday morning.
“Two males approached us on the driver’s side, shouting. It was dark and pretty chaotic with a lot of people running on the street,” he testified. “I was provided with information that someone was shot.”
Crossette said his partner approached the scene with his rifle drawn. When Crossette eventually exited the police cruiser, he told the jury he came upon the body of a man he could later learn to be Pantlitz-Solomon. He said he donned a pair of latex gloves, kneeled by his side and began to administer first aid.
“There was a lot of shouting, people were distraught,” Crossette told the jury.
“I attempted to gain a pulse. I couldn’t feel a pulse in his neck or carotid. At that point in time, I wasn’t sure if he had a heart beat and I started chest compressions.”
He told the jury he radioed in Pantlitz-Solomon’s state and EMS arrived shortly after. Crossette said they continued to tend to Pantlitz-Solomon, eventually loaded him onto a stretcher and then he accompanied Essex-Windsor EMS in the ambulance to Windsor Regional Hospital’s Ouellette Campus.
During the drive, he told the jury he found a piece of metal on the floor which he believed looked similar to a round. Crossette said he picked it up and would later turn it over to evidence.
It was there at the hospital, at 3:22 a.m., Pantlitz-Solomon was pronounced dead.
Retired Windsor Police Det. James Westenberg, who at the time worked in major crimes, was next to take the stand.
He was called the morning of the shooting around 3 a.m. with regards to a shooting downtown. Westenberg testified that about an hour later, he was advised he’d be the officer in charge of the crime scene.
Westenberg testified that later that same day, he issued a province-wide message about the shooting to other police forces.
“As a result of that, Peel Regional Police reached out to our service,” he said.
Peel Regional Police had been investigating an incident that day involving a white Nissan Altima. According to police, it matched the description of the vehicle the suspects used to flee the scene in Windsor earlier that morning.
In cross-examination, defence lawyer Michael Moon questioned Westenberg about the police investigation in the Peel Region.
“You became aware that Peel had taken down and ultimately seized a white Nissan that ultimately became part of your investigation as well?” Moon asked.
Westenberg acknowledged with a yes.
Moon asked Westenberg if he was aware of another man who was arrested in Peel that day. The man was found hiding in a nearby dumpster.
Moon noted the man had a recent injury to his left wrist.
Moon then pointed to video evidence of the Windsor shooting shown in court the day before, where one of the shooters is seen to fall down on the street while fleeing, falling “heavily on his left hand.”
“What, if anything, did you do or assign to be done in regards to that person?” Moon asked Westenberg.
“I didn’t assign anything,” Westenberg testified. “I think I relied on what Peel advised me of, is they didn’t believe he was involved.”
“I didn’t do anything.”
The trial will pick up again on Monday, where the jury is expected to hear from more witnesses who were at the scene of the shooting.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT | Veltman trial day 7 — Crown to continue case
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Maritimers race to tie down gear, stock up on food as Hurricane Lee approaches
Halifax and Lunenburg are the latest regions in Nova Scotia being asked to prepare for damaging winds, large waves, flooding and power outages as Hurricane Lee creeps closer to the Maritimes.
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman separate after 27 years of marriage
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman have decided to end their marriage after 27 years and two children.
Ng postpones 'Team Canada' trade mission to India amid strained relations
Canada is postponing a trade mission to India that federal Trade Minister Mary Ng had spent the past four months promoting as key to the Indo-Pacific strategy.
Internal email says specialized RCMP team was not immediately available to respond to Sask. mass stabbings
Internal RCMP emails show a specialized team that deals with high-risk situations was not immediately available to respond to the stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan last year because of contract negotiations.
Canada sanctions more Iran officials to mark one year since Mahsa Amini's death
Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials to mark the anniversary of a young woman's death that sparked global protests one year ago.
Cloudy with a chance of pizza: Drone company elevates food delivery, raises other applications
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's… pizza? A drone delivery service has working with a major pizza chain, and says the technology could have more serious uses as well.
E. coli outbreak spotlights daycare food safety, experts say
Experts say an outbreak of E. coli that's sickened hundreds has shone a much-needed spotlight on food safety at daycares.
Diana, Princess of Wales' 'black sheep' knit is the most valuable sweater ever sold at auction
Princess Diana wore many show-stopping outfits over the years, leaving behind an indelible impact on fashion history as it relates to royal dress codes, semiotics and more. From her unforgettable wedding dress to the black velvet cocktail dress, affectionately dubbed her “revenge dress” in the media, she wore in 1994 to even the pioneering penchant for athleisure she demonstrated throughout the ‘90s, Diana’s daring sense of style has become part of her lasting legacy.
Kitchener
-
UW stabbing suspect makes brief appearance at Kitchener courthouse
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo made a brief appearance at the Kitchener courthouse Friday morning.
-
‘It’s always full’: GRT users cope with overcrowding, bus delays as ridership increases
Grand River Transit (GRT) riders are experiencing overcrowding and delays as more people are using buses in Waterloo Region than ever before.
-
Crash near Laurier closes Waterloo intersection
Waterloo regional police say delays can be expected in Waterloo following a collision.
London
-
Warning: Graphic. 'I admit it was terrorism': Driver confesses to London police in moments after truck attack
The jury in the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, 22, watched his video-taped police statement Friday.
-
'I couldn’t believe all the zeroes I was seeing': London, Ont. woman wins $1-million
A London woman has big plans for her and her family's future after winning a Lotto Max prize worth $1-million last month.
-
Increasing ER closures worry Grey-Bruce residents
Summer vacations are all but over, but the hospital emergency room closures in Grey and Bruce County are on the rise.
Barrie
-
Attempted abduction of two girls in New Tecumseth under investigation
A 45-year-old man faces charges after allegedly attempting to abduct two girls in New Tecumseth.
-
Barrie Advance print edition ending after 3 decades as Metroland Media shifts to digital
Residents will no longer be able to enjoy their morning coffee while flipping through their Barrie Advance newspaper after its parent company, Metroland Media Group, announced cutbacks as it moves to a digital-only model.
-
Penetanguishene brothers who survived building collapse say there were early signs of trouble with structure
Lenny and Robin Beecroft say they are lucky to be alive after their Penetanguishene apartment building collapsed while they were sleeping, instantly turning the brothers' lives upside down and leaving them homeless with nothing but the clothes on their backs.
Northern Ontario
-
This amount of coffee a day is tied to a lower risk of depression and anxiety: study
Researchers have found that the number of coffee cups an individual consumes reveals their risk of developing depression and anxiety, according to a recent study.
-
Arbitrator dismisses grievance from North Bay workers' union on COVID -19 policy
While COVID-19 pandemic is no longer considered a public health emergency, fallout from workplace vaccination policies continues through the court process, with a recent ruling involving a northeastern Ontario city.
-
Parry Sound police arrest Toronto suspects after gunshots fired on open water
West Parry Sound Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people after police received reports of several gunshots being fired over the waters of Georgian Bay on Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
'We thought maybe it was an earthquake': Car crashes into a home in Ottawa's south end
Emergency crews responded to a call just before 7 a.m. Friday about a car crashing into the back of a home on Cotters Crescent, off Uplands Drive.
-
One person killed in crash on Hwy. 174 in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Hwy. 174 in the area of Old Montreal Road and Kinsella Drive at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday.
-
Ottawa man facing charges after plane stolen, crashes at Rockcliffe Airport
A 64-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a privately owned plane stolen at the Rockcliffe Airport crashed and struck two parked planes, according to Ottawa police.
Toronto
-
Hamilton cracking down on 'nuisance parties' until Oct. 1
A nuisance party bylaw is now temporarily in effect in the City of Hamilton in an effort to prevent university students from throwing unsanctioned parties, or be at risk of getting hit with a whopping fine.
-
Toronto poised to pilot parking machine removal as more users turn to app
The City of Toronto is reviewing whether it is worth keeping its 2,700 on-street parking meters as drivers increasingly turn to the mobile app to process their payments.
-
'People just feel squeezed': Toronto councillor says building more dog parks could help reduce off-leash incidents
As Toronto sees an uptick in off-leash dog incidents, a Toronto councillor says the problem could be mitigated if the city adopts a strategy to create more dog parks.
Montreal
-
Claude Cormier, renowned Quebec landscape architect, dies at 63
Claude Cormier, Quebec's most renowned landscape architect whose projects have revitalized public spaces across North America, has died. He was 63.
-
Three Quebecers sickened in France's botulism outbreak: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada has confirmed that the three Canadians who fell ill in a botulism outbreak in France are from Quebec.
-
REM controls accessible to passengers on automated train to Montreal
The owner of Montreal's new light-rail network says it is opening an investigation after a control panel cover on one of the trains was torn off, exposing all of the controls to operate the train.
Atlantic
-
Warnings expand as Hurricane Lee brings widespread impacts to the Maritimes this weekend
There has been a slight movement east of the forecast track, and a slight increase in speed towards the north, for Hurricane Lee on Friday.
-
Lee: Maritime cancellations and closures
Hurricane Lee is expected to bring heavy wind and rain to much of the Maritimes, with southwestern New Brunswick and Nova Scotia seeing the bulk of the impact. Here is a list of cancellations and closures in the region due to the hurricane.
-
Cape Breton middle school student speaks out after violent attack caught on camera
A Cape Breton middle school student is speaking out after a violent incident outside her school that was caught on camera.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba government website outage caused by ‘external activity’
The Manitoba government confirmed that there’s evidence to suggest that Thursday’s website outage was the result of “external activity.”
-
Homicide unit investigating after man shot at Winnipeg apartment building
The Winnipeg Police Service’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was shot dead at an apartment building in the city.
-
'He always has neat ideas': A look at Connor Hellebuyck's newest goalie mask
On Friday, the Winnipeg Jets shared the 2023/24 rendition of Connor Hellebuyck's mask, which features his dog Tinley front and centre on the chin.
Calgary
-
Calgary daycare E. coli outbreak families to receive compassionate care funds
Families affected by a massive E. coli outbreak in Calgary linked to daycares will be receiving financial help from the Alberta government.
-
Man missing since late August may have been victim of foul play: police
Calgary police say a man who vanished late last month may have been the victim of foul play.
-
University of Calgary student confirmed to be victim of fatal crash
The University of Calgary confirms a pedestrian who lost her life after being hit by a hatchback near the campus on Thursday was a student at the facility.
Edmonton
-
Man on drugs stabs senior 'without provocation' near Whyte Avenue: EPS
One person has been charged after a senior was stabbed near Whyte Avenue last weekend.
-
McDavid, Draisaitl aiming for Oilers' breakthrough after playoff disappointments
Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl know their Stanley Cup window is wide open. Two painful playoff exits has the Edmonton Oilers' dynamic duo hungrier than ever to push through.
-
RCMP arrest, charge Fort Saskatchewan man in school break-and-enter thefts
RCMP have arrested and charged a Fort Saskatchewan man in a pair of recent break-and-enters from a school in the community.
Vancouver
-
Alcohol an apparent factor after pedestrian killed by BMW in Langley: RCMP
Mounties believe alcohol was a contributing factor in a crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Langley Thursday evening.
-
Accused in Chinatown stabbing makes court appearance Friday
The man accused in the triple-stabbing at a Chinatown festival over the weekend made a court appearance Friday morning in Vancouver.
-
Man who allegedly fired gun out window of ride-share vehicle in Richmond arrested, RCMP say
Mounties in Richmond say they have arrested a man suspected of firing a gun out the window of a ride-share vehicle in the city earlier this summer.