Municipality of Lakeshore seeks feedback on possible Power Play gaming centre

The Municipality of Lakeshore has opened an online survey looking for feedback on a possible Power Play gaming centre in the area.

The municipality is seeking input from residents and stakeholders for a proposal to relocate the Charitable Gaming (cGaming) from Tecumseh to 446 Advance Boulevard.

Lakeshore received a proposal from the Community Gaming and Entertainment Group to move the centre in July. However, since the municipality has never had a gaming centre, it is considered a new site instead a relocation as far as approvals are considered.

The proposed new site would be about 23,000 square feet and feature a bingo playing area with electronics, a bar and lounge, and other modern features.

A charitable gaming centre needs to go through two sets of approvals. Both the lcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) will need to approve to licence the centre, and the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) for operation of the site in Lakeshore.

The municipality says it will use the feedback received to consider supporting the centre. Residents can have their say by filling out the survey online.