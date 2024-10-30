Judge to consider past criminal offences in Windsor terrorism trial

Local judge, Justice Maria Carroccia, has ruled previous conduct will be considered when it comes to her final judgement in a Windsor terrorism trial.

Seth Bertrand, 21, is accused of applying to join the Atomwaffen Division (AWD) in 2021.

According to Public Safety Canada, AWD “is an international neo-Nazi terror group”, which “calls for acts of violence against racial, religious and ethnic groups, and informants, police and bureaucrats to prompt the collapse of society.”

In his ongoing trial Thursday, an Agreed Statement of Facts was read into the record by federal prosecutor David Schermbrucker.

He detailed Bertrand’s previous offences, including three instances of vandalism at a local transgender support office in February 2021.

Bertrand also admitted to three separate cases of mischief in and around the home of a same sex couple in Windsor.

He slashed the tires on two vehicles, removed a Pride flag and threw a brick at their house.

The brick had a note on it that read “The Atomwaffen knows who you are!”

In August 2023, Bertrand pleaded guilty to mischief and was sentenced to five months house arrest, which he has now served.

RCMP UCO’s to testify

Two under cover officers (UCO) with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police are set to testify during the trial.

One, who uses the pseudonym ‘Alex’, had nine interactions with Bertrand between November 2021 and January 2022.

Another UCO, who the court is referring to as ‘Eric’, will also testify later in the trial.

The audio recording of one of his conversations with Bertrand was slated to be heard in court Wednesday, but a technical issue has delayed the evidence until Friday.

CTV News chose not to oppose a crown request for a publication ban on reporting any evidence that might identify the UCOs.

Media outlets are permitted to report on the content of their testimony.