Will new bike lane restrictions affect Windsor?

Following Premier Doug Ford’s legislation restricting bike lanes, the city is looking at how it will impact Windsor.

The provincial government has plans to make municipalities ask for Ontario’s permission to remove traffic lanes to make new bike lanes.

Locally, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens commented on if it will have an impact on the city.

“I don’t think so, I really don’t,” said Dilkens.

“It hasn’t been an issue here, really, that we haven’t been able to resolve as a council, so I don’t anticipate this being a source of friction in Windsor.”

Ontario will also look at removing bike lanes that affect traffic, according to Ford.

Dilkens said it’s fair for the province to make efforts to balance the needs of both cyclists and drivers.