WINDSOR
Windsor

    • LaSalle fire refocuses fundraising initiatives

    Share

    The LaSalle Fire Service is refocusing its fundraising initiatives, pulling out of the Windsor Goodfellows’ efforts.

    New this year, LaSalle fire is holding its “LaSalle Gives Back” fundraiser.

    It will take place from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16. Firefighters and volunteers will give our newsletters and collect donations that will stay completely in LaSalle.

    “The campaign name reflects the idea that contributing to this fundraiser is a direct way for the residents of laSalle to give back to the LaSalle community,” said Craig Lussier of the LaSalle Professional Firefighters Association.

    The fundraiser will be an annual event, benefitting local non-profit and youth organizations.

    The donations for 2024 will support the St. Andrews Anglican Church Community Food Bank and LaSalle Hangout for Youth.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Alleviating allergy concerns unveiled in new action plan

    The National Food Allergy Action Plan calls for major changes to assist the millions of Canadians with food allergies. The plan is designed to bring improvements to allergy diagnosis, treatment, consistent standards of care, improved access to care, and an overall upgrade in investments for education and research.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News