LaSalle fire refocuses fundraising initiatives

The LaSalle Fire Service is refocusing its fundraising initiatives, pulling out of the Windsor Goodfellows’ efforts.

New this year, LaSalle fire is holding its “LaSalle Gives Back” fundraiser.

It will take place from Nov. 14 to Nov. 16. Firefighters and volunteers will give our newsletters and collect donations that will stay completely in LaSalle.

“The campaign name reflects the idea that contributing to this fundraiser is a direct way for the residents of laSalle to give back to the LaSalle community,” said Craig Lussier of the LaSalle Professional Firefighters Association.

The fundraiser will be an annual event, benefitting local non-profit and youth organizations.

The donations for 2024 will support the St. Andrews Anglican Church Community Food Bank and LaSalle Hangout for Youth.