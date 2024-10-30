Windsor woman sharing her 3D printing passion to inspire others

If she can dream it, Dora Strelkova can likely make it a reality — as long as there’s a 3D printer nearby.

Dora Strelkova, 23, is a master’s student in the University of Windsor’s engineering department and the woman behind the “Strelkomania" YouTube channel.

Through extensive videos, she teaches viewers how to design and print intricate items step by step.

“It started as a COVID hobby. Like a lot of people, they wanted to find something to pass the time when we were in lockdown,” she said.

“I didn’t entirely have a friend group who enjoyed the same things I did in terms of making things. I wanted to post online to build a community of people who saw all the hard work that went in and all the design challenges and things like that.”

Some of her 3D-printed creations include headphones (minus the electronic components inside), earrings with a QR code linking to her YouTube channel, and various types of shoes — runners, high heels and moon boots — along with custom-made hair curlers.

This pair of headphones was printed by Strelkova, minus the electronic components inside. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

“I’m working on a video where I try and do my hair using 3D printing,” said Strelkova.

But her favourite creation this year was a Lego-style miniature figurine of herself.

The idea came after she saw a campaign by Texas-based Reinvented Magazine, which planned to send 1,000 mini-Lego figures to the edge of space to promote women in STEM fields.

Strelkova emailed the magazine to ask if a figurine of herself could be sent as well if she printed it herself. The answer was yes.

“It’s a prime example of the effectiveness of just asking and trying something,” she added.

Dora Strelkova printed this LEGO-style figurine of herself and submitted it to Reinvented Magazine. Earlier this year, the publication sent 1,000 figurines to the edge of space to promote women in STEM. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

Strelkova, who manages all her 3D printing independently, said she was inspired to pursue STEM after joining a FIRST Robotics team in high school.

Jaeleen Koscielski, volunteer and alumni manager for FIRST Robotics Canada, said the program has helped increase the number of women engaging in science, technology, engineering and math.

“We’ve seen that progression over the years of more girls taking on opportunities in the STEM side — building and designing the robot and trying out programming,” she said.

However, while individual FIRST Robotics teams are seeing more women join, Koscielski said women and people from other minority groups still hesitate to immerse themselves in STEM, unless they see their peers involved.

“If you can’t see it, you might not be it. If you’re not seeing other women in the field, you might not feel like you belong there,” said Koscielski.

“So, it’s about trying to change that narrative so women and these minority groups understand they can do anything that they want. Sometimes, they need that allyship to pull them up first.”

As for Strelkova, she said her YouTube audience is growing steadily, reaching a point where she’s been recognized in unexpected places.

Strelkova has figured out how to print running shoes, including the shoelaces. She creates custom designs using CAD software. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

“Recently, there was an outreach event at UWindsor and a young elementary student came up to me. She was asking about 3D printing, and I told her that I have a YouTube channel. I showed her and she said she had actually seen most of my videos,” said Strelkova.

She was also recognized at “Rapid TCT,” North America’s largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event.

“It’s hard to believe that people recognize me for some of my niche videos,” said Strelkova.

But recognition isn’t what drives her, she said. Instead, it’s about inspiring other creators and engineers worldwide who may discover her videos.

“I think it sets a perfect example — not only of women in 3D printing or women in engineering — but that if you have the drive to achieve something, it’s bound to happen,” she said.

“It’s just the patience of time and effort that goes into it.”