WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Unique citizenship ceremony held in Windsor

    Share

    A citizenship ceremony took place on Wednesday in a unique location.

    The ceremony was held onboard the HMCS Harry DeWolf navy ship at Dieppe Park.

    A total of 26 citizens from 14 different countries became Canadians.

    “I’m really happy and grateful that I’m Canadian now,” said a new Canadian.

    Many have already been living in Canada for the past few years, but being on the ship gave them a one-of-a-kind experience.

    “No matter how many times I clerk a ceremony, to see how happy these people are to become Canadian… There’s nothing like it,” said Amber Evans, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada clerk of ceremonies.

    “This is now their home and it’s overwhelming, but it’s a beautiful thing.”

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau's Liberals launching new ads, MPs told in caucus meeting

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced his caucus for the first time Wednesday since rebuffing calls from two dozen Liberals to resign. He seemed to satiate some MPs’ concerns, with a presentation on party campaign strategy that includes rolling out new ads.

    Alleviating allergy concerns unveiled in new action plan

    The National Food Allergy Action Plan calls for major changes to assist the millions of Canadians with food allergies. The plan is designed to bring improvements to allergy diagnosis, treatment, consistent standards of care, improved access to care, and an overall upgrade in investments for education and research.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News