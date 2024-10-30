Unique citizenship ceremony held in Windsor

A citizenship ceremony took place on Wednesday in a unique location.

The ceremony was held onboard the HMCS Harry DeWolf navy ship at Dieppe Park.

A total of 26 citizens from 14 different countries became Canadians.

“I’m really happy and grateful that I’m Canadian now,” said a new Canadian.

Many have already been living in Canada for the past few years, but being on the ship gave them a one-of-a-kind experience.

“No matter how many times I clerk a ceremony, to see how happy these people are to become Canadian… There’s nothing like it,” said Amber Evans, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada clerk of ceremonies.

“This is now their home and it’s overwhelming, but it’s a beautiful thing.”