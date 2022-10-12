Municipality of Lakeshore officially opposes commercial greenhouse development
At its last regular meeting this term, the Municipality of Lakeshore’s council voted 5 to 2 in favour of taking an official stance of opposition on the matter of commercial greenhouse development.
It’s a hot debate in the community that’s only gotten hotter as the end of a moratorium on any greenhouse construction approaches — in place until March, the moratorium was to give town hall time to get bylaws in order around the industry.
Coun. Linda McKinlay who brought forth the motion, said the community just isn’t ready for commercial greenhouses.
Her motion cites public opposition, inadequate infrastructure related to traffic, water and energy demand and insufficient resources related to enforcing regulatory compliance, to name a few.
“We need all this met before we can allow greenhouses in the municipality,” McKinlay said.
McKinlay, who isn’t seeking re-election and thus is officially retired from council as of the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, said one need only look to nearby Leamington and Kingsville to see the burden commercial greenhouses bring.
“Greenhousing got there first,” she said “The mayors and councils have had to work with what’s there and play catch-up after... To me, it’s too much confusion. You should start out with your rules and your regulations and bylaws and then you talk about greenhousing,” said McKinlay.
The outgoing councillor said one major sticking point is that these sites are not taxed enough to cover the fuss they create in the community. I.e. wear and tear on roads, demand on water infrastructure, etc.
Commercial greenhouses are classified as farming. McKinlay expressed they should be seen as industry.
“They don’t pay taxes to cover the costs so who picks that up? The rest of the residents pick that up,” she explained.
And then there’s the light they [greenouses] cast into the night.
That alone, compelling some of the more than 1,600 people who signed a petition of opposition started by Comber resident Jill Miner.
“Let's get the bylaws in place,” Miner said, “so that when and if they do come, we have the rules down that you have to have the screening so that the lights don't shine around the neighborhood and we've taken care of the water supply and the electrical supply and the roadways all the infrastructure that gets damaged because of these huge complexes.”
Miner presented her petition to Lakeshore Council at Tuesday’s meeting just before McKinlay brought forth her motion.
In the end, Councillors Steven Wilder and Len Janisse opposing the motion as written, with the rest of council voting to approve.
The moratorium on accepting applications to have commercial greenhouses is set to expire in March, at which point the work to bring them to Lakeshore could begin.
The voted-upon stance does however turn up the heat on the incoming council to get those aforementioned bylaws in place before March.
Miner said she’s okay with that.
Windsor Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officers dead after shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont.
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | 2nd police officer dies after shooting at home in Innisfil, Ont.
A second police officer has died following a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, that left another officer and a suspect dead Tuesday night.
Russian authorities arrest eight people following Crimea bridge blast
Eight people have been detained over Saturday's blast that damaged the only bridge connecting annexed Crimea with the Russian mainland, marking a critical juncture in Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
'Can't serve two masters': Parti Quebecois leader refuses to swear oath to King
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said Tuesday he didn't want to swear an oath to King Charles III, but the newly elected member wouldn't say what he would do if his formal request to the legislature is rejected.
As Alberta campaigns to attract workers, economists say the competition is healthy
When Zeel Shah’s partner left Toronto for a job in Edmonton in 2018, the young couple had to decide which city offered the future they wanted for themselves.
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
Let's get serious about a Putin-era strategy for energy, economy, climate: Freeland
Canada's deputy prime minister urged the world's democracies Tuesday to confront the hard economic truths of a perilous new world order and seek common cause in the shared values of prosperity, energy security, protecting the planet and free and fair trade.
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
A now-former San Antonio police officer was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in last week's shooting of a teen who was eating a hamburger in his car in a McDonald's parking lot.
Alleged rapist and his mother set teenage girl on fire after learning she was pregnant, Indian police say
A 15-year-old girl is being treated at a hospital in northern India after she was allegedly set on fire by a man accused of raping and impregnating her in the latest case of violence against women to shock the country.
Kitchener
-
'0 ambulances available for 600,000+ residents': Code red called again at local hospitals
Ambulance gridlock was reported once again in Waterloo region Tuesday night, as a Code Red was called at local hospitals.
-
Strong winds expected to sweep across southwestern Ontario Wednesday
Winds of up to 90 km/h are expected to blow through Waterloo Region, Wellington County, and several other southwestern Ontario communities Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officers dead after shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont.
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto.
London
-
'life-threatening injuries' after early morning crash
All roads in the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road have reopened following a crash early Wednesday morning. London police issued a release saying around 12:20 a.m. emergency crews responded to the area for a multi-vehicle crash.
-
School bus involved in crash with pick-up truck
A crash involving a school bus loaded with students and a pick-up truck sent one person to hospital Wednesday morning. The bus was carrying students from two Strathroy high schools, Holy Cross Catholic School and Strathroy District Collegiate Institute.
-
Excess levels of 'haloacetic acids' found in Thames Centre drinking water: MLHU
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is informing the public about excess levels of haloacetic acids (HAA) found in Thames Centre’s water distribution system.
Barrie
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officers dead after shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont.
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto.
-
Family says dog that attacked Barrie woman is a pit bull breed, banned in Ontario
The family of a Barrie, Ont., woman attacked on her front lawn by a dog says the animal is now being held at a rescue centre in Owen Sound for a 10-day mandatory rabies quarantine.
-
Ont. woman's family pleads for answers 9 months after her disappearance
It has been 172 agonizing days for the family of Elnaz Hajtamiri since she was allegedly dragged barefoot from a home in Wasaga Beach, Ont., leaving her loved ones questioning whether they will ever see her alive again.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Police officers dead after shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont.
Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto.
-
Halifax woman’s mission to track alleged romance fraudster leads to arrest
It took Andréa Speranza some time to be able to return to Shubie Park. The place brings back memories of a man she dated for four months in 2018, who she says would later bilk her of $5,000, before he ghosted her.
-
Third man arrested for attempted murder in Moosonee
A 29-year-old northern Ontario man wanted for attempted murder has been arrested, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Ottawa
-
Criminal investigation involving hazardous materials at Merivale business
Ottawa police say a criminal investigation is underway at a business on Merivale Road because of a situation involving hazardous materials.
-
Here's what Ottawa voters say the next mayor should focus on, regardless of who wins
In less than two weeks, Ottawans will elect a new mayor, and a new poll suggests many voters are of the same mind on what that new mayor’s priorities should be.
-
Crews installing tracks on O-Train Line 2 overnight for next two months
Crews building the expanded O-Train Line 2 will be doing track installation work overnight in the northern end of the line for the next two months.
Toronto
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2nd police officer dies after shooting at home in Innisfil, Ont.
A second police officer has died following a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ont., north of Toronto, that left another officer and a suspect dead Tuesday night.
-
The Leafs kick-off the regular season tonight. Here’s what you need to know
The Toronto Maple Leafs begin the 2022-23 season tonight in Montreal against the Canadiens with championship aspirations but a long track record of falling short.
-
Parents-to-be left stunned, out $4,000 by sudden closure of Ontario baby store
An Ontario couple who spent $4,000 on baby furniture were shocked to discover the store they bought from is now closed.
Montreal
-
'Almost killed the Liberal party:' former MNAs, candidates say Anglade must go
To the Quebec Liberals still reeling from the party's historic defeat on Oct. 3, Dominique Anglade's political future seems more uncertain than ever. If the Liberals stand united behind their leader in public, it's a different story behind the cameras.
-
Too real? Halloween decoration of hanged dummy in Montreal sparks debate
A Halloween decoration installed outside a Montreal home is sparking debate about how-far-is-too-far, with some critics saying it crosses the line between scary and distasteful.
-
LIVE @ 1 P.M.
LIVE @ 1 P.M. | Quebec to give COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon
Quebec public health officials are scheduled to give a COVID-19 update Wednesday. Health Minister Christian Dubé and Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau will hold a press conference at 1:00 p.m. in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane hunter who flew into the eye of Fiona describes 'very challenging' storm
Kevin Doremus says the eyes of hurricanes, including Fiona -- a storm that barrelled into Atlantic Canada last month causing widespread damage -- look like open-air domes, similar to sports arenas.
-
Halifax woman’s mission to track alleged romance fraudster leads to arrest
It took Andréa Speranza some time to be able to return to Shubie Park. The place brings back memories of a man she dated for four months in 2018, who she says would later bilk her of $5,000, before he ghosted her.
-
Freedom group disputes RCMP narrative of officers paying entry free, posing for photo with attendees
The Nova Scotia RCMP is defending the actions of two of its officers who posed for a photo with members at a freedom advocacy gathering in the Annapolis Valley on the weekend. But a representative from the "Freedom Fighters" organization is disputing the police’s statement on the incident.
Winnipeg
-
City of Winnipeg says tentative deal reached with employees, avoiding labour disruption
It appears a potential strike of city employees has been avoided according to the City of Winnipeg.
-
Snow squalls could bring zero visibility to parts of Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment Canada has issued a warning that parts of Manitoba could experience snow squalls with near zero visibility on Wednesday night and Thursday.
-
Winnipeg wants to host Grey Cup championship, Manitoba offers $5.5M to help bid
WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Blue Bombers are bidding to host the Canadian Football League Grey Cup championship in either 2024 or 2025, and the Manitoba government is offering up to $5.5 million to help the bid.
Calgary
-
Police believe man found dead in Upper Mount Royal was murdered in Forest Lawn
Homicide investigators say there's reason to believe a 29-year-old man found dead in an alleyway in an affluent neighbourhood in the summer had been murdered elsewhere.
-
Unvaccinated are 'the most discriminated group,' Alberta premier says
Alberta's premier, during her first media conference on the job, said the way that unvaccinated residents have been treated is 'unacceptable' and she is looking to defend their rights while she is in office.
-
Retired Silver Inn Restaurant owners reunited with stolen sign following emotional farewell
The owners of the recently shuttered Calgary restaurant that is credited with inventing ginger beef have welcomed the return of their stolen storefront sign after saying goodbye to their final customers.
Edmonton
-
Scoring stars fuel Oilers' high hopes as Canucks visit
Armed with a pair of Hart Trophy winners in Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl and coming off their first trip to the Western Conference finals since 2006, the Edmonton Oilers begin their quest for their first Stanley Cup since 1990 on Wednesday night when they host the Vancouver Canucks.
-
As Alberta campaigns to attract workers, economists say the competition is healthy
When Zeel Shah’s partner left Toronto for a job in Edmonton in 2018, the young couple had to decide which city offered the future they wanted for themselves.
-
Premier Smith to replace Dr. Hinshaw with 'team of public health advisors'
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said she will replace Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw. In her first press conference as premier, Smith told reporters she would seek 'new advice on public health.'
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver drivers expected to see historic price drop at the pumps
Some long overdue relief is coming for Metro Vancouver drivers as gas prices are expected to fall dramatically in the next 24 hours.
-
Here's why B.C. residents are seeing more stink bugs this fall
An aromatic insect shaped like a shield is lurking around homes and feasting on stone fruits in parts of southern British Columbia.
-
Amanda Todd case: Man guilty of sextortion of B.C. teen could seek concurrent term, Crown says
A Dutch national returns to British Columbia Supreme Court as his multi-day sentencing for child sexploitation resumes.