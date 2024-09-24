WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Multi-vehicle crash shuts down road in Harrow

    File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) File photo of an Essex County OPP vehicle, Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Emergency crews are on scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Essex County.

    According to OPP, County Road 20 is closed between Iler road and McCormick Road in Harrow.

    There is no word on exactly how many vehicles are involved, how the crash happened or possible injuries.

    More details will be released as they become available.

