Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Highway 3 in Kingsville

Essex County OPP say a “lengthy closure” of Highway 3 between Leamington and Essex is expected due to a multi-vehicle crash.

The highway is closed in both directors between Essex County Road 27 and County Road 29 in Kingsville, police tweeted Tuesday around 8 p.m.

Police say there were four vehicles involved in the collision. Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition.

OPP is currently on scene.