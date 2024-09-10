Motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries taken to hospital by friends

Chatham-Kent police say a 25-year-old motorcyclist was taken to hospital by friends after a crash in Camden Township.

On Monday at 10:07 p.m., police responded to Croton Line, between Irish School Road and Tramway Road for a collision.

Officers arrived and found a motorcycle in the ditch on the southside of Croton Line, but the driver was not present. Through investigation officers learned the man was picked up and transported to the hospital by friends.

Further investigation revealed the Wallaceburg man sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a Windsor hospital for further medical care.

The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Unit is currently investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Const. Kristen Charron at kristenc@chatham-kent.ca or call 519-355-1092.