Motorcyclist sustains life-threatening injuries following collision

Windsor police are investigating a serious collision that sent a 30-year-old motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the area of Holburn Street and Barton Street Saturday around 7:30 p.m. for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUB.

Police say the man driving the motorcycle was taken to hospital with severe, life-threatening injuries.

The roads were closed for several hours as members of the Traffic Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Units processed the scene.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash or who has information about the incident to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at ​www.catchcrooks.com