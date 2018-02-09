Chatham businessman sentenced to jail for defrauding seniors
Richard Mahon leaves the courthouse in Chatham on January 4, 2018 after making an appearance in a court. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, February 9, 2018 5:33PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 9, 2018 5:46PM EST
A Chatham businessman will serve a three year jail term for defrauding nine elderly people of more than $1-million.
Richard Mahon pleaded guilty to one count of fraud over $5,000 and one count of criminal breach of trust on October 25, 2016.
In addition to the jail term, the 71-year-old was ordered to pay restitution of $1.23-million to his victims.
Chatham-Kent police began the investigation about three years ago and discovered the owner of "Ric Mahon Financial" and "Tax Back Ventures" was using money given to him as a financial investor for personal use.
Officers say the practice started as far back as 2006, and some of the victims were more than 90 years of age.