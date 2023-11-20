Motorcyclist seriously injured in Tecumseh Road East crash

Windsor police are investigating a serious collision that sent a 21-year-old motorcyclist to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shortly before 7 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of Tecumseh Road East and Clover Avenue where police say a motorcycle, travelling eastbound, crossed over Clover Avenue and was struck by a southbound vehicle.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police say a railway in the area was closed as a precaution, halting a VIA Rail passenger train.

The Windsor Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is currently investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has information about the incident is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645 ext. 223 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.