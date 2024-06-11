WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Motorcyclist caught after fleeing scene of collision: WPS

    A collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue on June 10, 2024. (Source: Submitted) A collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue on June 10, 2024. (Source: Submitted)
    Windsor police say a 24-year-old motorcyclist has been arrested and charged after fleeing the scene of a crash.

    Just before 4 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call about a vehicle collision at the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pierre Avenue.

    Officers learned that a motorcyclist travelling northbound on Pierre Avenue struck the passenger’s side of an SUV driving eastbound on Wyandotte Street East.

    The motorcyclist fled the scene but was quickly located and arrested in a nearby alleyway. He was transported to hospital with minor injuries. A stretch of Wyandotte Street East was closed for several hours while officers conducted their investigation.

    The Windsor motorcyclist has been charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident and failure to comply with a release order.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-945-9645, ext. 223. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

