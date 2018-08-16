

CTV Windsor





The City of Windsor is launching a new online system for recreation programs and activities.

Mayor Drew Dilkens and staff from the recreation, culture, parks and facilities officially launch www.activewindsor.ca on Thursday.

The new online system replaces the 20-year-old reconnect system and officials say it provides a vastly improved customer service experience.

“Activewindsor.ca is a new and improved software system that will make it faster and easier for residents to search and sign-up for the programs and activities that interest them,” says Dilkens. “It’s an improved technology that will make it easier for residents to live healthy active lives.”

In a few steps, residents can create an online account from any device, at any time.

Officials say users will spend less time looking for activities, as they can now search by keyword, age, location, day and time.

The new site is mobile friendly for registrations, allows for the creation of wish lists and the ability to pay using our secure online shopping cart functionality. Users can also save payment information making future transactions quicker.

“We want everyone to go to activewindsor.ca and create their account”, said recreation executive director Ray Mensour. “It’s simple and easy and as a bonus everyone will be automatically entered into a draw to win a family 4 pack of Adventure Bay tickets”.

The launch of activewindsor.ca coincides with the release of the Fall Activity Guide, which will be available in community centres and online starting Friday.

Registration for the fall programming opens Sept. 4 and the program sessions begin on Sept. 17.

For more information on activewindsor.ca or other city services visit citywindsor.ca, or call 311.