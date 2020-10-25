WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police are investigating a fatal fire at an apartment building Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded to the fire at an apartment building at 50 Merritt Avenue in Chatham where a person was found dead.

Chatham-Kent Fire said crews from stations 1 and 2 responded to the fire just before 4 p.m. and the matter is now under investigation.

Police say they are working with the Ontario Fire Marshall’s officer and coroner’s office to determine the identity of the person as well as the origin and cause of the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Cole Abbott at colea@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension 262.

Yesterday afternoon, emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on Merritt Ave in Chatham where the body of a deceased person was found. A team of investigators from @ONFireMarshal are working with @CKPSMedia to determine the origin, cause and circumstances. https://t.co/xwvnTvM9rP — Office of the Fire Marshal (@ONFireMarshal) October 25, 2020