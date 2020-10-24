WINDSOR, ONT. -- Police are seeking information regarding an unknown suspect who allegedly cut the lock of a Chatham storage shed and made away with $7,550 of property.

Chatham-Kent police say sometime overnight at Maple City Storage an unknown person broke into the storage shed by cutting the lock.

Police say $7,550 worth of property has been reported stolen including 20" black rims, Samsung washer and dryer, DeWalt skill saw, miscellaneous tools, and other personal belongings.

There are no suspects identified at this time, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer at danicaq@chatham-kent.ca.