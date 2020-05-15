Windsor police close part of Tecumseh Road West following accident
Published Friday, May 15, 2020 10:20AM EDT Last Updated Friday, May 15, 2020 10:40AM EDT
Police cruisers blocking Tecumseh Road West at the train tracks before the bend in Windsor, Ont., on May 15, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- An "injury accident" has Tecumseh Road West closed at Janette and Crawford.
Windsor police tweeted about the closure around 9:40 a.m.
Police crusiers have blocked the road just before the train tracks.
More to come.