

CTV Windsor





Over 96.7 kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized from a tractor trailer at the Ambassador Bridge.

Canada Border Services Agency and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police announced the bust on Monday.

It took place on July 30 when a tractor trailer arrived at the Ambassador Bridge Commercial Operations in Windsor and was referred for a secondary examination.

“This seizure and arrest demonstrate the ongoing commitment of the Canada Border Services Agency to stop the smuggling of narcotics into our communities and the diligent work that officers do on a daily basis to keep Canadians safe,” says Joe McMahon, CBSA district director of Ambassador Bridge Operations.

CBSA officers, assisted by a detector dog team, discovered 80 bricks of suspected cocaine inside the commercial load. The driver was arrested and the suspected cocaine was seized.

The CBSA transferred custody of the driver, along with the evidence, to the RCMP.

Gurinder Singh, 27,of Lasalle, Quebec was charged with importation, contrary to the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, and possession for the purposes of trafficking.

Singh’s bail hearing, at the Windsor Superior Court, is pending.

The investigation continues.