CHATHAM -- More manufacturing jobs are coming to Chatham-Kent as Harbour Technologies is opening new production lines to make automated equipment for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

“The plan is to add production capacity with 11 robotic lines for isolation gown manufacturing in a 38,000 square foot facility we've leased on Richmond Street in Chatham,” said Andrew Glover, Harbour's co-owner and Engineering Manager. “Once the plant is fully operational, we'll need about 80 full-time, skilled employees to help us meet growing demand for our products.”

While traditional gowns feature hand-stitched seams, Harbour's are welded during automated assembly, offering end users superior clinical value, comfort and durability. The move places Chatham on the front lines of domestic PPE manufacturing, critical to rebuilding Canada's pandemic response capabilities.

“Chatham-Kent has a proud tradition of quality manufacturing,” said Mayor Darrin Canniff. “As a community we welcome Harbour Technologies. It is gratifying that we have been chosen for this investment and we’re excited to be home to a firm producing such a vital product.”

Chatham-Kent Director of Economic Development Stuart Mcfadden echoed the sentiment.

“I would like to welcome Harbour Technologies to Chatham-Kent and take the opportunity to thank Fred Naclerio and his team at Apollo Property Management and Developments for their role in securing this investment in our community. This teamwork approach makes our community special.”