WINDSOR, ONT. -- Point Pelee National Park is expecting to welcome visitors on Sat. June, 13.

Park officials remind people there will be limited access and only basic services available from 10 a.m. until sunset on weekends only.

Park employees plan to let people know what is open and closed on Facebook and Twitter, closer to the date. Work crews continue to reconstruct and pave the main road with an end date of June 12.

Meanwhile, Fort Malden National Historic Site remains closed. However, staff are looking into a gradual access to the property in Amherstburg.

While there is no date to reopen, staff plan to let people know the details using social media.