    • More than $640,000 funding approved for CKHA

    Members of the CKHA Foundation Board of Directors and staff are joined by Lori Marshall (former President & CEO, CKHA) and Deb Crawford (Board Chair, CKHA) for a cheque presentation celebrating a grand total of $643,894 in approved funding during the 2023/24 fiscal year in Chatham-Kent in June 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation) Members of the CKHA Foundation Board of Directors and staff are joined by Lori Marshall (former President & CEO, CKHA) and Deb Crawford (Board Chair, CKHA) for a cheque presentation celebrating a grand total of $643,894 in approved funding during the 2023/24 fiscal year in Chatham-Kent in June 2024. (Source: Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation)
    The Chatham-Kent Health Alliance Foundation (CKHAF) has announced $643,894 in approved funding for the Chatham-Kent Health Alliance from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

    “This success is a testament to the dedication and generosity of our wonderful community and we want to thank all of the supporters and champions of our Foundation who have helped us not only meet, but exceed expectations through our fundraising efforts over the past year,” said Christine Mitchell, CKHAF President and CEO.

    “It means the world to us to be able to make such a profound investment in our hospital across so many units and programs and we celebrate the lives impacted, the programs enhanced, and the community connections strengthened along the way.”

    The money has been invested into equipment, facility upgrades, and program innovation at CKHA’s Chatham and Wallaceburg locations.

    That includes investments in dialysis, mental health and addictions, operating rooms, rehabilitation, and more. A full list of where the funds went can be seen here.

