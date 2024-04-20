More than $400K raised at annual Play For A Cure in LaSalle

The fourth edition of Play For A Cure has concluded with a record $404,000 being raised for cancer research efforts.

“Absolutely awesome,” organizer Jeff Casey said on the fundraising efforts of the community.

The final total is expected to be higher once merchandise, silent auction and raffle sales are also included.

“Woody’s Hoodies did an incredible fundraiser for the last month and they announced last night at the All-Star game that they raised $12,720," said Casey, who also received cheques from various community members.

A cancer survivor, Casey’s efforts has helped raise more than $1.6 million dollars since 2019.

The three-day, pro-am hockey event kicked off Thursday at Caesars Windsor with a draft involving former NHL and Olympic stars such as Gary Roberts, Adam Graves, Meghan Agosta and Angela James.

A pro-am hockey tournament was held Friday at the Vollmer Complex and featured a shootout with YouTube stars Zac Bell and Pavel Barber followed by an All-Star game.

Money raised helps fund collaborative cancer research in our community.

“The work that the Terry Fox Foundation has done around cancer research is shockingly amazing and we’re able to partner with them now to bring money from them back into Windsor to help do clinical trials for our cancer patients," said Casey.