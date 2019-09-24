Windsor is pushing ahead of one of the mayor’s campaign pledges - to install more surveillance systems in the downtown core.

The city received $4.3 million in one-time gas-tax money and decided to spend $450,000 of that to upgrade some cameras from analog to digital.

"We also want to install new cameras starting in the downtown core to provide some coverage in areas where we don't have it,” says Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens. “So police will be sitting down with traffic engineering to figure out where the best places are, and we'll move forward and do some installations."

Dilkens tells CTV Windsor the cameras will be linked to the police communication centre, allowing the dispatcher to see what the scene looks like before dispatching officers.

He hopes it will make policing more effective and efficient.

Dilkens says the city is also exploring the idea of getting residents on board with a new voluntary surveillance network called the “Neighbours App."

The proprietary system made by Ring Incorporated would link home surveillance systems into a police database.