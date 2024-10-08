New LaSalle police chief sworn-in

LaSalle’s new police chief was officially sworn in at a ceremony on Monday evening.

Chief Michael Pearce was announced as the new head of the LaSalle Police Service in June, taking over for retiring Chief Duncan Davies.

The hour-long changing of command ceremony included remarks from local elected officials and virtual pre-recorded statements from Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Solicitor General Michael Kerzner.

“The opportunity to do policing sort of more at the micro level than in a larger urban center, really speaks to me, the opportunity to get out and mingle and talk to citizens," Pearce told CTV News in an interview following the ceremony.

Pearce entered into the new role on July 29. Before taking command in LaSalle, Pearce served as the Inspector in charge of the Community Patrol Branch at the Chatham-Kent Police Service.

“We're in the business of helping people,” Pearce said. “I'm in the business of helping my officers and civilian staff, so the people that I've met here so far are absolutely wonderful, and I couldn't be more thrilled to work with them.”

Davies submitted his intention to retire in March following three years as chief. His last day was Oct. 1 after 33 years of policing experience.