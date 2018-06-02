

A special needs child found herself without transportation on Saturday after a unique tricycle that helps her get around the neighbourhood and visit friends was stolen overnight.

Kim Ghostkeeper says her daughter’s trike was locked up against the back porch. “It's a unique item, anyone who sees that bike you know it's an elderly or a handicap person that rides it.”

When 12-year-old Autumn woke up, Kim broke the bad new news to her. Autumn told her mom, “I want my bike back please.”

Ghostkeeper says her daughter suffers from several non-verbal learning disabilities and has gross motor skill problems.

She says the blue Schwinn trike is worth seven hundred dollars and played a key role in Autumn's life. “She was so happy to be able to keep up with the other kids, go ride a bike with kids. She's going to be 13 in November and she was never able to ride a bike.”

Ghostkeeper says a social media post about the missing trike has received an outpouring of support.