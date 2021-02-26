WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Chatham-Kent Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 24-year-old Wallaceburg woman.

Chantel Lohnes-Campbell, was last spoken to on Wednesday by a family member.

She is 4’4” with short brown / blonde hair. She may be wearing a red and orange checkered Columbia jacket with black tights.

Police and family are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to call police immediately at 519-352-1234 x9 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).