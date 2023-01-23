Missing teen's mother makes desperate plea to find her daughter

A Chatham mother is making a desperate plea hoping to find her 19-year-old Windsor daughter, who has been missing for three weeks.

“It's heartbreaking. And to be quite honest, I feel sick every minute,” said Andrea North from her Chatham home Monday evening.

Gabrielle Marie Vinall hasn’t been seen by friends or family since Jan. 5, 2023.

“I have absolutely no idea where my daughter is right now. I am very concerned about her safety and well-being,” said North, who notes Vinall usually checks in with family, friends or her social workers in Windsor regularly, and calls this behaviour very out of character.

Vinall is 5’7” with a thin build, hazel eyes, and reddish-brown hair.

According to her North, Vinall is well known in the downtown area especially at the Windsor Youth Centre.

Gabrielle is a 5’7” white woman with a thin build, hazel eyes, and shoulder-length reddish-brown hair. If you see her, please contact the police immediately at 519-258-6111. (#23-4439) https://t.co/507i8msNbf — Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) January 23, 2023

“She is known to frequent downtown area to account for she has been known to stay in a few different places. And we're hoping that she will make contact with her loved ones,” said Const. Bianca Jackson of the Windsor Police Service which is actively investigating her disappearance.

“And we are still pleading with anybody who might have some information on her whereabouts to please contact the police.”

North says Gabrielle Vinall lives in the Glengarry apartments, is a drug user and may be in a vulnerable situation.

North is hoping and praying someone knows where her daughter could be.

“I just want more than anything to hear something concerning my daughter and her have returned safe,” she said.