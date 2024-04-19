WINDSOR
    • Missing 82-year-old man has been found

    Windsor police have located an 82-year-old man.

     Police issued a social media post saying he was last seen around 9 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of Felix Avenue near College Avenue.

    On Friday, police issued another post that he was found.

