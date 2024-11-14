WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Missing 64-year-old man found dead

    The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor) The logo from a Windsor police cruiser in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
    Windsor police say they have located and identified the body of a missing 64-year-old man.

    Police had issued a social media post looking for the man on Thursday.

    On Friday, officers said the man was found deceased.

    “Thank you to everyone who shared our post and contacted us with information. Out of respect for the man’s family, no further information will be released,” said the post.

    CTV News has removed the photo and name of the man.

