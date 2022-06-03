Missing 51-year-old Lakeshore woman has been located
Essex County OPP say a missing 51-year-old Lakeshore woman has been found safe.
Police were looking for Sherri Rylette, who was last seen at an address on South Middle Road Thursday, May 26.
Officers were hoping to speak to Rylette to verify her well-being.
On Thursday night, OPP posted on social media that she was located.
“Members of Lakeshore OPP would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this investigation,” said the post.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
Cheers and some jeers as Prince Harry and Meghan return to U.K.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan were greeted with cheers and some jeers as they joined the Royal Family at a thanksgiving service on Friday for Queen Elizabeth, their first public appearance together in Britain since quitting royal duties.
'Not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back share their stories
Two years after the federal government made the unprecedented move to give out swift financial assistance in the form of $2,000 per month to those who lost work in 2020 due to the pandemic, many Canadians are being told that they need to pay money back — including some who say they didn’t even apply for that particular benefit.
Amber Heard plans to appeal ruling that she defamed Johnny Depp
Amber Heard will appeal a jury's decision that she defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp when she claimed she was a survivor of sexual violence, her attorney says.
Silent spread of monkeypox may be a wakeup call for the world
A monkeypox outbreak continues to grow in countries where the virus isn't normally found, putting global health officials on high alert.
North Korea's Kim Jong Un sends congratulations to Queen Elizabeth on Jubilee
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has sent a message of congratulations to Queen Elizabeth, the reclusive state's foreign ministry said, as Britain celebrates her Platinum Jubilee.
'If it ain't broke, don't fix it': High commissioner defends Canada's ties to monarchy
As millions celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, marking her 70 years of reigning over the Commonwealth, the man representing one of Canada's closest diplomatic ties to the monarchy is defending its ties to the Royal Family despite surveys in Canada that show many are beginning to question it.
Federal government made little progress in addressing MMIWG: advocacy group
The Native Women's Association of Canada says the federal government has made little progress in the past year on its action plan to end violence against Indigenous women, girls and gender-diverse people.
Kitchener
-
Here’s who was elected in Waterloo Region and surrounding area
Voters in southwestern Ontario haven't changed the political map too drastically, but have sent some new faces to Queen's Park, including the province's only Independent MPP-elect.
-
Doug Ford re-elected as Ontario premier with majority government, CTV News declares
Doug Ford has been re-elected as premier of Ontario with a majority government, CTV News declares. At Toronto Congress Centre in Etobicoke, Ford celebrated his second mandate to wild applause and shouts of 'four more years.'
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
London
-
Ontario Votes 2022: Here's who won in London and area
There has been no change in representation in London and its surrounding ridings.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Ontario gas prices expected to jump to unprecedented high
Gas prices in Ontario are about to hit another unprecedented high this weekend, one expert says.
Barrie
-
Election roundup: Here's who will represent local ridings at Queen's Park
Across the region, two local ridings stood out throughout the campaign as ones to watch, with two well-known faces battling it out in Barrie, while history came close to being made in cottage country.
-
Youth accused of prompting hold and secure at Orillia high school
A youth is accused of making threats at an Orillia high school on Thursday, according to OPP.
-
Lobsterfest makes a hungry return to Barrie
A fan favourite feast for seafood lovers has returned to Barrie for the first time in two years.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
No winner declared yet in Timiskaming-Cochrane riding
It is a tight race in the Timiskaming-Cochrane riding where the NDP incumbent is seeking a fourth term at Queen's Park.
Ottawa
-
Fewer than 50 per cent of Ottawa voters cast ballot in provincial election
In Ottawa, 355,870 people cast a ballot the provincial election, less than half of eligible voters.
-
Ottawa home prices down 19 per cent in May
Ottawa home sales declined 19 per cent in May as higher interest rates, the cost of living and the powerful storm that hit the capital on the Victoria Day long weekend affected the real estate market.
-
Here are the Ottawa winners in the Ontario election
The Progressive Conservatives and the Liberals each won three ridings in Ottawa in the 43rd general election, while the NDP won two seats.
Toronto
-
Ontario records lowest voter turnout in election history
While the Progressive Conservatives may have won a sweeping victory Thursday night, a large majority of Ontarians decided not to bother heading to the polls.
-
Ontario has re-elected Doug Ford. This is what he's promised to do
Doug Ford's Progressive Conservatives were handed a second mandate in Ontario on Thursday night. Members of provincial Parliament won't officially return to the legislature until Sept. 8, but when they do they will likely hit the ground running.
-
Doug Ford to speak with reporters day after being re-elected in Ontario
Newly re-elected Doug Ford will speak with reporters this morning, hours after his party cruised to another majority government.
Montreal
-
Montreal schools offering Grade 12 as work-around due to Bill 96 caps in English CEGEPs
Now that Bill 96 is law, there will soon be caps on how many students are admitted to English CEGEPs. But some Montreal schools have found a work-around to offer an English education by starting Grade 12 programs so students don't have to attend CEGEP at all.
-
Bernard Drainville to return to provincial politics, this time with the CAQ
Former PQ minister Bernard Drainville is returning to provincial politics, this time to run with the CAQ.
-
Quebec school bus drivers, companies say if contract doesn't improve, no rides in September
The main union representing Quebec's school bus drivers and their employers say that if the government's offer does not improve, students in the province will have to find another way to get to school in the fall.
Atlantic
-
Man injured after falling down embankment at Saint John's Reversing Falls
A man is in hospital after he says he fell down an embankment at Saint John’s Reversing Falls Friday morning.
-
'Welcome to your new home': More than 300 Ukrainians land in Halifax
A plane carrying more than 300 Ukrainians fleeing war landed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Thursday evening.
-
Rumours fly, concerns raised after N.B. health minister announces suspected case of monkeypox
It took some people by surprise when New Brunswick’s health minister announced a suspected case of monkeypox in the province during Question Period Wednesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Son's pride flag banned from Winnipeg school, mother alleges
A Winnipeg mother is filing a complaint with the Human Rights Commission after her son was told not to talk about being gay or bring his pride flag to school.
-
Pride Parade to cause several Winnipeg road closures
Winnipeggers should expect a number of road closures this weekend due to the 2022 Pride Parade.
-
Report card finds ‘little progress made’ one year into feds’ MMIWG2S national action plan
A report card from an organization representing the political voices of Indigenous women concluded that ‘little progress’ has been made in the federal government’s national action plan to address violence, racism and disproportionate deaths of Indigenous women and girls.
Calgary
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by truck mirror on Macleod Trail
A 20-year-old man is in hospital in life-threatening condition after being struck by the mirror of a passing truck on Macleod Trail.
-
Cochrane RCMP investigate second child luring incident in community
Mounties are investigating a second luring incident in the town of Cochrane they say occurred just four days after a similar report this week.
-
Prime Minister signs historic land claim settlement with Siksika First Nation
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the chief of the Siksika First Nation have signed a historic land claim settlement, which the federal government says is one of the largest agreements of its kind in Canada.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 2 Leduc schools closed Friday due to social media threat
A social media post that threatened gun violence has prompted Black Gold School Division to close two schools in Leduc for Friday.
-
Leduc Mounties ask for help finding man who performed 'indecent act' in public
Leduc police are searching for a man who approached a person while "performing an indecent act."
-
Jasper Avenue closed downtown due to crash
A car was rolled early Friday morning on Jasper Avenue across from Edmonton Convention Centre.
Vancouver
-
13 people taken to hospital, high school evacuated after ammonia exposure: Vancouver fire official
An ammonia release from a vent on the roof of a Vancouver arena exposed 13 people to the gas and prompted the precautionary evacuation of a nearby high school.
-
B.C.'s wildfire preparedness plan to be outlined by officials
British Columbians are expected to get a better idea of what this summer’s wildfire season could look like as officials reveal the latest forecast.
-
3-year decriminalization plan leading to 'anxiety' in B.C., former federal health minister says
A former federal health minister who championed decriminalization in Canada says a three-year model approved for British Columbia may not provide ample evidence to ensure the success of a policy that should have been implemented across the country.