WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking for help finding a missing 34-year-old man.

Paul Kelly was reported missing and an investigation was launched on Wednesday.

Kelly is a white man, about 5'9", 180 lbs., with a medium build, short brown hair and blue eyes. There is no clothing description available at this time.

Through investigation it is believed he may drive a red Ford Focus. No licence plate information is available.

The Major Crime Branch is actively investigating and is concerned for the well-being of this male.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.