Missing 21-year-old Kingsville woman sought by OPP

Essex County OPP are asking for help finding a 21-year-old missing woman.

Marielle Digweed was last seen in Leamington.

Family is concerned for her wellbeing and believes she has no current ties to other jurisdictions other than Essex County.

She is described as 5'4" tall, medium build, shoulder length blonde hair, freckles, and blue eyes.

The OPP is asking those witnesses who do have any information to assist with the investigation to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.