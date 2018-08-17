

CTV Windsor





It is the biggest donation ever received by Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

Local philanthropist Al Quesnel presented a cheque for $1-million to outgoing executive director Carol Derbyshire on Friday.

Quesnel says since Derbyshire is retiring from her post after 39 years, he wanted to honour her.

“With overhead of a million dollars it's always something that's ongoing so I thought I'd fill their tank a bit and make sure that people are focused on what they are here to do and not worrying about if the funds will be there,” says Quesnel.

Derbyshire says the money will be used for on-going construction and renovations at the Empress Road location. The plans include the addition of two patient rooms, a sunroom and a larger family room.

Quesnel, a retired businessman, says he also wanted to honour the hard work of the volunteers with Hospice.

Hospice of Windsor and Essex County has also announced Colleen Reaume will assume the position of executive director on Oct. 15.

Reaume held a position as director of the Regional Cancer Program, Erie St. Clair and worked at Windsor Regional Hospital in the cancer program for over 30 years.