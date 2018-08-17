

The Hospice of Windsor and Essex County Inc. has announced its new executive director.

Colleen Reaume will assume the position on Oct. 15.

Colleen held a position as director of the Regional Cancer Program, Erie St. Clair and worked at Windsor Regional Hospital in the cancer program for over 30 years.

“As the new incoming director, I am humbled and honoured,” said Reaume in a news release. “I sincerely look forward to working with this amazing team to ensure high quality palliative care for our patients and families in Windsor and Essex County.”

The board of directors chair Jane Wiens says having Reaume in this new position will further enhance the relationship that already exists with Windsor Regional and the cancer program.

“I couldn’t be more pleased with the board’s decision,” said outgoing director, Carol Derbyshire. “Having known Colleen for more than 30 years, I can say unequivocally, she is the best person to lead the organization in the next phase of its development.”