EAST LANSING, MICH. -- Some medical schools in Michigan are increasing their class size because they're receiving an influx of applicants during a time marked by a shortage of physicians.

The Lansing State Journal reports that while some schools are taking steps to increase class sizes, the MSU College of Human Medicine says it's not increasing its nearly 200-student per class capacity.

Joel Maurer, assistant dean of admissions for the college, says that would require the school to hire more faculty and expand at its East Lansing and Grand Rapids campuses to increase class sizes.