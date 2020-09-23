WINDSOR, ONT. -- Erie Shores HealthCare is planning a virtual job fair to recruit for positions across the hospital.

The 58-bed Leamington hospital is holding the online job fair Sept. 26 and Sept. 28. The two-day virtual event is looking to fill various positions.

Hospital officials say candidates will apply and interview from home with Zoom, as well as the date and time that works best for them.

“We look forward to engaging healthcare professionals in the region as we embark on hiring several key positions within ESHC as we embark on a second wave and enhance some key program and services growth,” said chief nursing executive Kristin Kennedy. “With this virtual format will allow us to streamline the hiring process with employee prospects and find future members of the ESHC family.”

There are immediate full-time and part-time openings on all shifts (days, afternoons, swings, nights and weekend).

ESHC human resources manager Melissa Simas says they are looking for the best people and innovative ways to interact with out candidates during these challenging times.

“This is a service that ensures that candidates are not just another number who are sending in a resume online,” says Simas. “People get to ask questions, meet our HR team and have that interaction.”