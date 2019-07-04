Mettawas Beach closed to swimming after water testing
Published Thursday, July 4, 2019 9:49AM EDT
Two area beaches remain off limits for swimming.
The Windsor Essex County Health Unit reports high levels of bacteria at Mettawas Beach following weekly water testing.
The beach has been posted as unsafe for swimming.
Holiday Beach also remains closed, not from water quality, but because of erosion from high lake levels.
All other beaches in Windsor-Essex are listed as safe for swimming.