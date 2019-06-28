Three Essex County beaches closed to swimming over Canada Day long weekend
Beach water quality monitoring map. (Courtesy WECHU/ Google Maps)
Published Friday, June 28, 2019
There are three beaches closed in Windsor-Essex for the Canada Day weekend due to unsafe conditions.
The health unit has posted Mettawas and Seacliff beaches as unsafe for swimming due to higher than acceptable bacteria counts in the water.
Holiday Beach also remains closed due to unsafe conditions because of shoreline erosion.