WINDSOR -- Three people from Windsor are facing trafficking charges after police discovered a variety of drugs in their vehicle and hotel room.

The Windsor police drugs and guns unit began the investigation in February where they identified three suspects.

Officers received judicial authorization to search a motel room located in the 2400 block of Dougall Avenue.

Officers located the three suspects inside a vehicle near the involved motel on Wednesday, Feb. 12. The suspects were arrested without incident.

According to police, a quantity of illicit drugs were located in possession of the male driver. Suspected cocaine was also found inside the car.

Police then executed the search of the involved motel room where they found a substantial quantity of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, cannabis, and several other drug-related items. The items were seized and held for evidence.

Mustapha Chamas, a 20-year-old man, Mustafa Mahr, a 22-year-old man and Sara Gibson, a 22-year-old woman, all from Windsor, are charged with possession of cocaine, methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking, Possession of methamphetamine and fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

The matter remains under active investigation.

“Trafficking or possessing illicit drugs is a serious offence that can impact an entire community,” said Sgt. Steve Betteridge in a media release. “The Windsor Police Service is committed to working with the community and getting illicit drugs off our streets.”

Betteridge adds Windsor police partners with 28 community agencies as part of the Windsor-Essex Community Opioid & Substance Strategy. Further information is available on the WECOSS website.