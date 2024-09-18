Residents and business owners frustrated by ongoing Tecumseh Road East construction

People who live and work along Tecumseh Road East say they are frustrated by months-long construction that has blocked portions of the sidewalk and kept customers away from businesses.

According to the City of Windsor website, watermain and road rehabilitation work on Tecumseh Road East between Central Avenue and Pillette Road has been underway since July 10.

Area resident, Ronald Belcourt, said it’s a difficult time to be a pedestrian in the area.

“It’s scary when you have to go close to the road because of all the pylons, cars, trucks, buses and everything,” said Belcourt.

Belcourt added his main issue with the construction is that it wasn’t done in phases. Instead, lane closures cover the entire one kilometre stretch between Central and Pillette.

Several left turns are prohibited, and bus stops along the route have been closed.

Tecumseh Road East construction in Windsor, Ont. on Sept. 18, 2024. (Sanjay Maru/CTV News Windsor)

A City of Windsor spokesperson was unavailable for an interview, when asked why the work couldn’t be done in phases, unlike other projects on similar arterial roads.

“Even the businesses will have a hard time getting people because some of the gate fencing they got is almost right at the door,” Belcourt added.

That’s the reality for Tony Blak’s Union Bakery on Tecumseh Road East.

“We have a challenge of trying to get our suppliers into us because they come in with tractor trailers to deliver our flour and sugar and other things,” said Blak.

“Also, our customers are having a hard time getting here.”

According to Blak, his business has taken a 20 per cent hit since construction ramped up earlier this month.

Residents CTV News spoke with, who didn’t want to go on camera, said they’re also concerned about emergency vehicles accessing business lots amid the construction.

However, in an email obtained by CTV News, the city said a plan is in place to allow first responders to effectively navigate the construction zone.

The city added that anyone facing undue financial hardship due to the construction can file an online damage claim with Enwin, which is spearheading the watermain repair work.

When asked why the Tecumseh Road East construction couldn’t have been done in less intrusive increments, a city spokesperson said: “Your suggestion to implement a phased approach is valuable, and we will take it into consideration for future projects to reduce stress and frustration for drivers.”

The construction is scheduled for completion on Nov. 29, according to the city’s website.